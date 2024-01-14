For the Benefit of the Other

For the Benefit of the Other

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Youngman's avatar
Doug Youngman
Jan 15, 2024Edited

Peer reviewed papers are now meaningless for the de-institutionalized SOC. We don't need a review by a bunch of dumbshits with a compliant mindset. The science/academic authoritarians will soon have to face that more than 50% of the world believes the experimental bio-weapons masquerading as vaccines are deadly. Forever after Covid - there will never be anyone falling-in-line - obedient to an institution that wants to kill us... as authority/rank as taught in college was once revered. Their lack of authority/stature/power will really piss them off too - flipping burgers at Wendy's - when the only ones not dying from myocarditis at the drive-up window are the de-institutionalized self-thinkers. Never forget - You are the carbon they want to eliminate.

Reply
Share
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Jan 14, 2024Edited

Dear Uwe: What a key point you make: That "science" and ethics and seats of learning are differentiating between what looks like a human being, and is claiming that the inner potential, is what defines a human, not the person's form, or even the person's DNA. This is a moral disaster and ushers in 21st Century eugenics. This argument is already well employed in justifying both euthanasia of the elderly and euthanasia of those either comatose or suffering from devastating disabilities. I have a column underway about this topic.

We would love to have you as our guest on our radio show again; I'm unable to find your email-- would you please reach out to me? ~ Ginger

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Uwe Alschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture