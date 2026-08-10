For the Benefit of ... All of Us

This Substack, which started out while cooperating with Vera Sharav on her Never Again Is Now project, is now titled “For the Benefit of the Other”. Without going too much into detail about the reasons behind that change, it should be obvious that in pursuit of the Benefit of the Other the objective of a prevention of another Holocaust is implicit.

Anton Chaitkin has been instrumental in helping me understand that Classical Culture, Art and the concept of Beauty is a prerequisite of any civilized society. At the same time, Anton has impressed me with his work, educating all of us about the dangers of neglect and disregard of human dignity as a general principle. Anton follows his father’s footsteps in this, who in the 1930s campaigned against the Nazis (and was subverted by most of the leadership of Jewish organizations in America). Anton has lived his life dedicated to the Benefit of All of Us.

Anton Chaitkin now needs our support!

Which is why I would like to second Matthew Ehret’s request that everyone who has been positively affected by Anton Chaitkin’s work over the years consider making a contribution a fundraiser set up to both lighten his and Antons wife’s burdens while also helping to free Anton up to do the sort of original research that our world desperately needs at this moment of crisis in history.

In order to help those who may not be familiar with Anton Chaitkin I would like to remind all of us of some of Anton’s most prominent contributions of research in the 1980, some of which have been featured in a documentary on the Skull & Bones (and Bilderberg, Bohemian Grove, and other) networks of satanic oligarchical dynasties [see clip above]. Anton’s present work about the true idea of the American Republic (which the oligarchical networks have tried to destroy.

Please consider helping out and support Anton and his wife!

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