»Liberae Sunt Nostrae Cogitationes« – Without Capacity for Critical Thought Free Speech is of Little Value
David A. Hughes applies Critical Thinking – and gets Flak for that from within „The Truth Movement“. Here is why Sovereign Minds must apply Critical Thinking more than anything.
David A. Hughes is a fellow-historian who has been interviewed by me during my work with Vera Sharav. He has since proceeded to develop a hypothesis of „Omniwar“, as an unprecedented form of warfare being waged since 2020. Whilst I have some questions about that hypothesis, I encourage you to study it and apply critical thinking.
The reason for this article is the fact that David Hughes has revealed in an Interview with Chuck Fall on March 9, 2026, how his colleague from the „Study Group on Technology and Power“, Patrick Wood, had resigned from the group and refused to participate in any further „Omniwar“ symposia. As Hughes states in the interview, Patrick Wood is said to have taken offence with Hughes’ reporting on Reiner Fuellmich, whom Wood called a „bright and gentle soul“, according to Hughes.
What seems important here is the issue of critical thinking as an essential capacity for sovereign individuals. Being able to think critically is even more important than being able to speak freely.
“Liberae sunt […] nostrae cogitationes” is a quote by Cicero which centuries later was turned into the German song “Die Gedanken sind frei [Thoughts are free]”. It became popular in the follow-up of the Karlsbad decrees, which the Un-Holy Alliance issued upon republican Europe in 1819. German students protested at the castle of Hambach in 1832.
If one is unable to think critically, spoken word will become meaningless, as ideas will not be able to mature. If you are not allowed to express unorthodox ideas, or present evidence that runs counter to the prevailing narrative even within a “freedom / truth movement”, such a movement is immediately trapped in self-delusion.
What Hughes points out in the interview is the fact that “cognitive infiltration” of dissident groups has been targeted by governments in the “free west” since Cas Sunstein and Adrian Vermeule published their article “Conspiracy Theories: Causes and Cures” in 2009.
Given this fact, any sovereign mind should understand, that raising questions may be uncomfortable, but necessary. If the establishment you know to be waging a war against you is at the same time engaged in infiltration of dissident groups, then you should be welcoming questions addressed towards such group’s leaders while paying utmost attention to answers one would expect to be coming forth from them readily and comprehensively. If, on the contrary, the “leadership” - which nobody voted into any office - is considered beyond any doubt it should give you reason to pause and think critically.
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Mark Kulacz similarly points out that "evidence is not a substitute for thinking".
Somewhat on this topic, does anyone have any insight on professor Douglass Haugen? (AKA: Dr. Deep State)? He regularly cranks out fanatically pro-Catholic podcasts that attribute all the ills of the modern world on Judaism, Free-masonry, and Protestantism. I am inclined to believe that the growth of his cult following can be attributed to powers-that-be who are manipulating the algorithms in his favor, while suppressing all criticism of the content. Having said that, I think he really believes everything he says, and attributes the lack of push back to his insane podcasts to "good luck" (or divine intervention?) rather than unseen forces behind the scenes that want to destroy everything that is good about the founding of America (he once said that we "cannot go back to 1776", and must return to the "Catholic" social order).
I only learned of Haugen through others who recommended him to me in hopes of persuading me to return to Catholicism. Here are all the red flags I noticed about Haugen:
1. He does podcasts on Youtube with no evidence of strikes against him despite his frequent blaming of "the Jews" for all the ills of the modern world.
2. The lack of independent sources commenting on the controversial content of his podcasts, even when I search this via Yandex. Are criticisms being suppressed?
3. His publication of three books relating to the problems of the modern world since 2020. This indicates to me that someone saw how useful he was after COVID and may have given him a boost. Before this he wrote only one book, which looked more like it was derived from an arcane (but run-of-the-mill) PhD dissertation.
Here is his podcast. For forwarned: he loves to wallow in arcane lingo so brace yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdwvGMtYGz3yRb1JfnyqfGA
Any thoughts?