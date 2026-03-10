David A. Hughes is a fellow-historian who has been interviewed by me during my work with Vera Sharav. He has since proceeded to develop a hypothesis of „Omniwar“, as an unprecedented form of warfare being waged since 2020. Whilst I have some questions about that hypothesis, I encourage you to study it and apply critical thinking.

The reason for this article is the fact that David Hughes has revealed in an Interview with Chuck Fall on March 9, 2026, how his colleague from the „Study Group on Technology and Power“, Patrick Wood, had resigned from the group and refused to participate in any further „Omniwar“ symposia. As Hughes states in the interview, Patrick Wood is said to have taken offence with Hughes’ reporting on Reiner Fuellmich, whom Wood called a „bright and gentle soul“, according to Hughes.

What seems important here is the issue of critical thinking as an essential capacity for sovereign individuals. Being able to think critically is even more important than being able to speak freely.

“Liberae sunt […] nostrae cogitationes” is a quote by Cicero which centuries later was turned into the German song “Die Gedanken sind frei [Thoughts are free]”. It became popular in the follow-up of the Karlsbad decrees, which the Un-Holy Alliance issued upon republican Europe in 1819. German students protested at the castle of Hambach in 1832.

If one is unable to think critically, spoken word will become meaningless, as ideas will not be able to mature. If you are not allowed to express unorthodox ideas, or present evidence that runs counter to the prevailing narrative even within a “freedom / truth movement”, such a movement is immediately trapped in self-delusion.

What Hughes points out in the interview is the fact that “cognitive infiltration” of dissident groups has been targeted by governments in the “free west” since Cas Sunstein and Adrian Vermeule published their article “Conspiracy Theories: Causes and Cures” in 2009.

Given this fact, any sovereign mind should understand, that raising questions may be uncomfortable, but necessary. If the establishment you know to be waging a war against you is at the same time engaged in infiltration of dissident groups, then you should be welcoming questions addressed towards such group’s leaders while paying utmost attention to answers one would expect to be coming forth from them readily and comprehensively. If, on the contrary, the “leadership” - which nobody voted into any office - is considered beyond any doubt it should give you reason to pause and think critically.