For the Benefit of the Other

For the Benefit of the Other

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Antonio Chaves's avatar
Antonio Chaves
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Mark Kulacz similarly points out that "evidence is not a substitute for thinking".

Somewhat on this topic, does anyone have any insight on professor Douglass Haugen? (AKA: Dr. Deep State)? He regularly cranks out fanatically pro-Catholic podcasts that attribute all the ills of the modern world on Judaism, Free-masonry, and Protestantism. I am inclined to believe that the growth of his cult following can be attributed to powers-that-be who are manipulating the algorithms in his favor, while suppressing all criticism of the content. Having said that, I think he really believes everything he says, and attributes the lack of push back to his insane podcasts to "good luck" (or divine intervention?) rather than unseen forces behind the scenes that want to destroy everything that is good about the founding of America (he once said that we "cannot go back to 1776", and must return to the "Catholic" social order).

I only learned of Haugen through others who recommended him to me in hopes of persuading me to return to Catholicism. Here are all the red flags I noticed about Haugen:

1. He does podcasts on Youtube with no evidence of strikes against him despite his frequent blaming of "the Jews" for all the ills of the modern world.

2. The lack of independent sources commenting on the controversial content of his podcasts, even when I search this via Yandex. Are criticisms being suppressed?

3. His publication of three books relating to the problems of the modern world since 2020. This indicates to me that someone saw how useful he was after COVID and may have given him a boost. Before this he wrote only one book, which looked more like it was derived from an arcane (but run-of-the-mill) PhD dissertation.

Here is his podcast. For forwarned: he loves to wallow in arcane lingo so brace yourself:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdwvGMtYGz3yRb1JfnyqfGA

Any thoughts?

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