For the Benefit of the Other

For the Benefit of the Other

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Nov 14, 2023

This is an incredible overview of the fascist rot that gave rise to everything evil done in the name of Germany over the past century. Many new elements to this story that surprised me. Thank you for pulling this pile of skeletons out of the closet

Reply
Share
1 reply by Uwe Alschner
Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
Nov 13, 2023

Fantastic saga of corruptions, the roots of the present days, just in the mud of Nazi times....and even in older and older days, the crap of these oligarchs who only devore all they can, destroy all beauty around, inbreeding dynasty of blue blood crap. They seems to be the ones in the shadow deploying on humanity the more cruel attack we experienced on our core. The "carcinogenic tissue" of oligarchs, banquers, corporations, psycho philantropaths, conspiracy societys and clubs, militars, sylicon valley meta criminals, and so on ... Great article to expose in plain sight these monsters and their political puppets!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Uwe Alschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture