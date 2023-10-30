Tavistock has become the synonym for British Intelligence Mind Control operations. A recent talk between Matthew Ehret of the Canadian Patriot and Reiner Fuellmich (ICIC) has attracted attention for suggesting a connection between Tavistock and Adolf Hitler even before World War One.

In this video presentation for ICIC (Reiner Fuellmich), Matthew Ehret discusses not only the issue of BRICS, but goes into some detail about British Intelligence Psychological Operations including a startling connection to Adolf Hitler

At 12:00 minutes into the video, Matthew Ehret, citing Research of his Wife Cynthia Chung (The Empire On Which The Black Sun Never Set ), refers to Adolf Hitler and Rudolf Hess having been in Tavistock before the First World War.

Below is a montage of the self-portrait that Matthew Ehret mentions, and accordingly an article in the Daily Mail about the picture. No mention, of course, of where the Bridge is located, or of Tavistock.

And this (↓) is the object in question. Clapper Bridge at Postbridge near Tavistock, on which Adolf Hitler sat in 1910 when he painted the self-portrait.

Some information on Tavistock:

Tavistock is Twin City with the Town of Celle. Not far from Celle is the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp. Celle has been a residence for the House of Hannover, since 1705, who acceeded the British Throne in 1714 when Georg Ludwig, Duke and Prince Elect of Braunschweig-Lüneburg became George I, King of Great Britain.

Tavistock historically belongs to the Russell Dynasty since John Russell, the 1st Earl of Bedford, was endowed with the property of Tavistock Abbey after its destruction under Henry VIII. Lord Bertrand Russell, 3rd Earl Russell and direct descendant of John Russell, was a eugenicist, leading member of the Fabian Society, designed to subvert society by incrementally creating what George Orwell in his novel “1984” termed “oligarchical collectivism”. Bertrand Russell was educated by his grandfather, John Russell, 1st Earl Russell, who twice served as Prime Minister to Queen Victoria. Bertrand Russell’s great-grandfather was Lord John Russell, 6th Duke of Bedford, who represented Tavistock in the House of Commons before he was elevated to the House of Lords.

The Tavistock Clinic was founded in 1920. It is said to have gotten its name from Tavistock Square, i.e. just a reference to the location in Bloomsbury, London. However, Tavistock Square is part of a larger estate, Bedford Estate, which belonged to the Dukes of Bedford since 1669. Herbrand Russell, 11th Duke of Bedford, began to sell large part of the estate to various projects (Covent Garden, The British Museum, The British Library). This is where the Tavistock Clinic got its name. The Bedford Estate remains one of the largest private Landowners in that part of London.

Oligarchical Collectivism. George Orwell, 1984.

The Russell Family is known to have a tradition of suffering from “problems of psychotic nature”. Francis Russell, 9th Duke of Bedford, shot himself while suffering from insanity. Also Bertrand Russell, a leading member of the Fabian Society who was friends with eugenicist (he called Hitler “a very intelligent Gentleman”) has suffered from psychological problems.

[Since this article was published it has received quite a bit of attention. Interestingly, some of the references have been ‘memory-holed’, i.e. disappeared. This is the case also for the reference about G.B. Shaw calling Hitler “a very intelligent Gentlemen”. It was possible to retrieve a copy of that video on the wayback machine. But that may be gone soon as well. Who knows. Shaw mentions “the very intelligent Gentleman” at 44 seconds into the recording below.]

It may not be a coincidence then, that the Tavistock Institute is connected to the Society for Psychical Research.

Members of the Russell Family have been promoting birth-control.

The Tavistock Gender Clinic since 1989 has been “the pioneering clinic in its field”. It was ordered to close due to safety risks and inadequately responding to “patients needs” in early 2023.

Postbridge, where the Clapper Bridge is located which Hitler chose as a setting for his self-portrait, is situated about 20 miles east of Endsleigh Cottage, the private estate of Hastings William Sackville Russell, Marquess of Tavistock, 12th Duke of Bedford, great-great-grandson of the 6th Duke of Bedford, and Cousin of Bertrand Russell. Hastings Russell (who later was suspected by his son to have committed suicide as well) had been born in 1888, one year before Adolf Hitler, who at the time the self portrait at Postbridge was painted, was 21 years old. Hastings later became known as a pro-Nazi lobbyist who supported several British Fascists. In 1940, Russell used his personal conncetion to Foreign Secretary Lord Halifax in an attempt to broker a peace deal between Britain and Germany, which would have made David Lloyd George Prime Minister of a “Peace Government”. Russell had published a publication in defense of Hitler in 1939 which the Imperial War Museum has excluded from online access. Why?

In any case: Given the amount of evidence, it is more than mere speculation to assume that Hitler has been connected personally to the highest echelons of the British Establishment.