Why ‘Never Again Is Now Global’ changed into

When in early 2021 German Journalist and Historian Uwe Alschner investigated the many inconsistencies of the “pandemic” narrative, he was taken aback by seeing protesters in Israel expressing their rejection of mandated injections with experimental genetic substances by way of explicit symbols of the Nazi past. Soon Uwe was connected to Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav, who as a child had been deported with her family to a concentration camp in Ukraine, where her father died before Vera was able to escape first to Palestine and later to the United States. In their first interview Vera said “this could be the beginning of the Fourth Reich”. Shocked but deeply impressed by Vera’s deliberate comparison, which was not only well-argued, but also obviously a legitimate warning of a survivor according to the Holocaust Commissions Report to the President, which was presented to U.S.-President Jimmy Carter by Auschwitz-Survivor and later Nobel-Laureate Elie Wiesel. This was all Uwe needed to pledge support to Vera Sharav for her courageous and much-needed call to the global populace to understand.

However, through the course of time, Uwe has come to understand that in order to shape Universal History for the better, it is important have a positive vision. The Pursuit of Happiness, as enshrined in the Declaration of Independence of the United States, has a deep philosophical foundation in the belief of man being created in the image of God, who is the First Principle, and Source of Truth, Goodness and Beauty. The Pursuit of Happiness is the quest for perfection creation by way of aiming for the benefit of the other. This principle is common to the ancient Greek myth of Prometheus, to the New Testament and the Imitation of Christ (as pursued by the Brotherhood of the Common Life in 14th Century Europe) and to the Peace of Westphalia which ended the 30 Years War from 1618-1648.

The idea of the Benefit of the Other will be at the center of my writings from January of 2026 onwards. I am certain that reinvigorating this concept the pledge of ‘Never Again’ will be best served!

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Uwe Alschner

Uwe has been publishing interviews in German and English with Leading Doctors and Scientists (Wittkowski, Levitt, Seneff, Hooker, McCullough, Lawrie, Hubmer-Mogg, Kory et. al.) since 2020 on his blog alschner-klartext.de. He also conducted one of the last interviews with Kenyan Doctor Stephen K. Karanja shortly before his death in April 2021, in which he issued strong criticism against the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 1994, after degrees in History (PhD) and English (M.A.) he successfully qualified among 50,000 applicants throughout Europe in the Concours (selection competition) of the European Commission for one of 200 places in the COM/A/770 procedure. He went on to work in the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, and for the Christian Democratic Union, where he worked on the staff of several high-ranking political Executives. From 2008-2021, Uwe Alschner served as a political director and strategic advisor to managing directors and board members of municipally owned hospitals in Germany (IVKK) which provide him with first-hand-experience of the state of the health system in western countries.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.