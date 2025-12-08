For the Benefit of the Other
Venezuela, the Pursuit of Happiness and the 30 Years War
Jan 5
•
Uwe Alschner
12
7
1
December 2025
The Fentanyl Killing America is from Top Ally India — Not Venezuela
While Trump officials claim that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is trafficking fentanyl to the U.S., American law enforcement reports show that the…
Published on Uncaptured Media
•
Dec 8, 2025
November 2025
Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and the Podcast/Social Media National Security Theater
Dan Cohen discusses how the mainstreaming of Nick Fuentes is a scripted national security theater designed to discredit American conservatism, and how…
Published on Uncaptured Media
•
Nov 19, 2025
August 2025
Put Away the Pike Statue – Redeem the USA
By Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin
Published on Anton’s Substack
•
Aug 11, 2025
The Fraudulent Story of Dr. Li-Meng Yan, the Original Lab Leak Whistleblower
Posing as a whistleblower exposing Chinese malfeasance, Yan concealed her deep ties to the U.S. biomedical establishment. Both her supporters and…
Published on Uncaptured Media
•
Aug 8, 2025
July 2025
The Tragedy of Leonard Bernstein
How a supposedly well-educated individual attacked a great humanist—and the tradition he was following. On tragedy as an important means of…
Jul 15, 2025
•
Uwe Alschner
17
9
5
"The American Revolution was conducted by the Slave Owners and Traders? Suppose that is not true. Then What?"
Historian Anton Chaitkin in 1994 dissected a belief widely held. What is Imperialism? Whence did it come from? Give an Idea a bad name, divide and…
Jul 7, 2025
•
Uwe Alschner
19
3
9:21
June 2025
A Modest Proposal
By Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin
Published on Anton’s Substack
•
Jun 23, 2025
Li-Meng Yan - Who is she really?
You have all been lied to.
Published on Housatonic.Live SubStack
•
Jun 12, 2025
"What is, and to What End do We Study Universal History?" Anton Chaitkin on 'Who We Are'
Why it is important to revisit history, especially in the case of the United States of America, to understand present day geopolitics and the challenges…
Jun 8, 2025
•
Uwe Alschner
19
2
1:06:46
How the British Reconquered the U.S.A. and Established an Anglo-American Empire
Cynthia Chung explaining what Friedrich Schiller's Lesson on Universal History means in practice
Jun 2, 2025
•
Uwe Alschner
73
18
12
1:47:07
May 2025
Fireside Chat: Freedom Through Beauty with Uwe Alschner and Cynthia Chung
A fresh look at the universal role of Schiller's aesthetic education today
Published on The Chained Muse
•
May 31, 2025
